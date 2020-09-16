Arrests Decline In Lancaster City Protests

Two people were arrested on Tuesday after protests in Lancaster city dissipated following a fatal police-involved shooting. That brings the total to just over a dozen people charged with various infractions from vandalism to arson. Bail for the latest suspects was set at $100,000 which is much lower than the $1-million dollar bail set by a Magisterial District Judge for the other defendants. Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania denounced the amount. Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s investigation into Sunday afternoon’s shooting that along the 300-block of Laurel Street. An officers body cam video appears to show the suspect, 27-year old Ricardo Munoz in an active domestic disturbance call running at the cop while holding a knife. The officer responded by shooting Munoz, killing him.