Police Cam Video Of Lancaster City Police Shooting Released

Body cam video appears to show a suspect in an active domestic disturbance call running at a Lancaster City police officer while holding a knife. Officials say the suspect, 27-year old Ricardo Munoz was killed just outside his home along the 300-block of Laurel Street. The officer involved is on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Munoz was out on bail, awaiting trial after he was charged with 4-counts of aggravated assault for an incident in March of last year along the 500-block of North Queen Street that left 4-people stabbed. Munoz’ family told police that the suspect was mentally ill and hadn’t been taking his medications. Meanwhile, 8-people were arrested Sunday night into Monday morning as some protestors broke windows and set small trash fires right after the shooting. Some suspects were charged with vandalism and others were accused of arson. Police used chemical munitions to disperse the rioters. City leaders called for calm and on Monday night demonstrations appeared to be peaceful.

https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/lbop/19659/post/officer-involved-shooting-300-blk-laurel-st-body-camera-video-9132020?fbclid=IwAR0UykcxuYH-wwruGG0i8yULdV18dkwh6iaK0yJgNH6qc2vP_xs-CjyG2Dg