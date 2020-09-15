Judge Rules Wolf’s COVID Orders Unconstitutional, Governor To Appeal

The Wolf administration says they will appeal a federal judge’s ruling Monday that the governor’s pandemic restrictions ordered last spring were unconstitutional. Despite a number of courts across the country having rejected similar arguments in other states, U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, an appointee of President Trump, called Wolf’s orders as overreaching, arbitrary and violated citizens’ constitutional rights. Many of those restrictions calling for residents to stay at home, the commercial shut down, and limits to crowd sizes have since been lifted or eased. Stickman writes that while Governor Wolf had the good intention of addressing a public health emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered, even in an emergency. Wolf press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger says the actions taken by the administration saved, and continue to save lives in the absence of federal action.