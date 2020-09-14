Unrest In Lancaster City After Fatal Police Shooting

A fatal police shooting in Lancaster City Sunday afternoon has led to multiple overnight protests which included broken windows and the setting of some small fires. No word yet on any injuries. The unrest began shortly after 27-year old Ricardo Munoz was shot during an in-progress domestic disturbance along the 300-block of Laurel Street at around 4:15p Sunday afternoon. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says body cam footage allegedly shows Munoz raising a knife in a threatening manner when the officer fired his weapon. That office has been placed on administrative leave. In a Twitter post, Mayor Danene Sorace says “This has been a heartbreaking day for our city. I grieve for the loss of life and know that there are more questions to be answered as the investigation continues.”