Wolf Visits York Talking About Supporting Businesses During COVID-19

Governor Tom Wolf was in York Thursday calling on the General Assembly to provide more funding to support businesses during the pandemic. During a stop at Buchart Horn, Wolf proposed an additional $225-million in federal CARES Act funding in the form of forgivable loans and grants to small businesses in Pennsylvania through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program. The governor also wants $100-million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure and service industries, including restaurants and bars, salons, and barber shops.