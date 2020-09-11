PA Warns Of Spotted Lantern Fly

Pennsylvanians are urged to act now against the Spotted Lanternfly for the sake of food security. State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says “If you see a Spotted Lanternfly, squash it. Report it.” Redding says the Spotted Lanternfly is native to Asia and was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014. The insect is capable of decimating entire grape vineyards and damaging fruit orchards, hops, walnuts, hardwoods and decorative trees. Those industries contribute billions annually to Pennsylvania’s economy. Redding says Penn State is working with federal and state Departments of Agriculture to develop biological, chemical and physical controls, and other methods to manage the pest. Residents can learn more and report insect activity online at agriculture.pa.gov