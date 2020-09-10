Wolf To Veto GOP Bill Allowing Schools To Set Sports Attendance

Shortly after the Republican-controlled state legislature on Wednesday approved a bill that would give school districts the power to make attendance decisions, Democratic Governor Tom Wolf says he will veto the measure. Wolf calls the bill unnecessary because Pennsylvania school districts already have local control on decisions on school sports. He says the virus is not stopping and spreads more easily when people are in close proximity with one another. The legislation passed by a veto-proof majority in both the House and Senate. Currently, the Wolf administration limits attendance at indoor events to 25-people and to 250-people at outdoor gatherings. Many school districts and leagues across the state have canceled fall sports while others like the School District of Lancaster school board voted this week to continue with their fall sports season. Meanwhile, Penn State athletics has halted some programs after officials say multiple dozen of student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus. Limited, on-campus workouts have begun even though the Big Ten has canceled fall sports competition.