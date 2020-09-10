Former York Ice Arena Mgr Accused Of Embezzlement

A former general manager has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $23,000 from the York Ice Arena between 2014 and 2017. The York County District Attorney’s Office says 50-year old Mike Cleveland of New Cumberland is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and theft by deception-false impression. Prosecutors say a 3-year investigation began after two rink employees reported in August 2017 that a number of events had taken place where participants paid in cash, but there were no records of bank deposits for that money.