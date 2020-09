A York County father has been charged in the death of his 10-month old son back in July of 2015. The York Daily Record reports that 26-year old Jeremiah Monte of Jackson Township is being held without bail after he was accused of criminal homicide in the death of his son, Kayden Monte. Prosecutors say the father was the only person caring for the child while the mother was at work. An autopsy determined the cause of death as traumatic brain injury and the manner of death was homicide.