Wolf Calls For Help Preventing PA Evictions & Foreclosures

Governor Tom Wolf visited Lancaster County Tuesday and he called on the General Assembly to fix a state relief program to protect residents and families from eviction and foreclosure during the pandemic. The governor’s executive order pausing evictions and foreclosures has expired and the state’s Emergency Services Code does not allow him to provide further relief related to temporary housing. Wolf says legislation is needed to help tenants stay in their home and allow landlords to pay their mortgages. The governor is again urging the legislature to improve the CARES Rent Relief Program noting that more than 16,000 tenants applied for relief in August, however less than 1800-tenants were approved because of the cumbersome application process.