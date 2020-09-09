Red Lion Man Wanted For Baltimore Traffic Accident That Injured Three

A York County man is wanted for allegedly striking two bicyclists and a pedestrian with his pickup truck last month in Baltimore. The York Daily Record reports that 32-year-old Brian Adams of Red Lion was identified as a suspect after police viewed video footage of the incident and interviewing witnesses. Officers say Adams was driving a red Ford F-150 pickup truck along the 1700-block of Eastern Avenue when he hit the group and then drove off. Police say victims were treated at local hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.