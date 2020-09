No word on a suspect after a holiday weekend shooting in York City. Police say a 17-year-old male was wounded Sunday night just before 7:30p along the 800-block of West Princess Street. Officers say the victim was taken to a local hospital by a privately-owned vehicle. We do not know his condition. Another 17-year old was wounded last early Thursday morning. Anyone who can help either investigation can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849- 2204.