COVID-19 Case Close York Co. School

At least one positive case of COVID-19 has led the West York Area School District to close Trimmer Elementary for 2-weeks starting Monday. Students there will learn virtually until the building reopens on Sept-21. Two other positives have been confirmed at West York Area Middle School but that facility will remain open. Officials are still waiting for test results on other possible cases. Over in the Central York School District, officials have confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19. But they have not yet closed any facilities.