Biden Visits Lancaster Co. On Labor Day

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden visited a group of union workers at a Lancaster Township home on Labor Day. Biden talked about how he plans to help the middle class if he’s elected president. Later on, the Scranton native hosted a virtual event with union leaders from the AFL-CIO’s headquarters in Harrisburg. Biden’s campaign was endorsed by three unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers nationwide. After praising labor and American workers, Biden attacked the incumbent president for his response to the coronavirus, the economy, and other issues. Biden ended his comments on Trump by saying that he has “no business being the President of the United States, period.” In 2016, President Trump won Pennsylvania by only 44,292 votes.