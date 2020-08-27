NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA is your home for Ravens Football

We will have Ravens Broadcaster Gerry Sandusky, along with former Ravens Dennis Pitta and Femi Ayanbadejo, calling the games on the Ravens Gameday Radio Network on WSBA.

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Note: Coverage begins one hour prior to kickoff on WSBA.

WEEK 1 – Ravens vs. Cleveland – Sunday, 9/13 at 1:00pm

WEEK 2 – Ravens at Houston – Sunday, 9/20 at 4:25pm

WEEK 3 – Ravens vs. Kansas City – Monday, 9/28 at 8:15pm

WEEK 4 – Ravens at Washington – Sunday, 10/4 at 1:00pm

WEEK 5 – Ravens vs. Cincinnati – Sunday, 10/11 at 1:00pm

WEEK 6 – Ravens at Philadelphia – Sunday, 10/18 at 1:00pm

WEEK 7 – Ravens vs. Pittsburgh – Sunday, 10/25 at 8:20pm

WEEK 8 – BYE WEEK

WEEK 9 – Ravens at Indianapolis – Sunday, 11/8 at 1:00pm

WEEK 10 – Ravens at New England – Sunday, 11/15 at 8:20pm

WEEK 11 – Ravens vs. Tennessee – Sunday, 11/22 at 1:00pm

WEEK 12 – Ravens at Pittsburgh – Thursday, 11/26 at 8:20pm

WEEK 13 – Ravens vs. Dallas – Thursday, 12/3 at 8:20pm

WEEK 14 – Ravens at Cleveland – Monday, 12/14 at 8:15pm

WEEK 15 – Ravens vs. Jacksonville – Sunday, 12/20 at 1:00pm

WEEK 16 – Ravens vs. New York G – Sunday, 12/27 at 1:00pm

WEEK 17 – Ravens at Cincinnati – Sunday, 1/3 at 1:00pm

Schedule subject to change due to FLEX scheduling and COVID-19. Home games listed in bold. Schedule shows schedule kick off times for each game.