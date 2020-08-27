NewsTalk 93.9 & 910 WSBA is your home for Ravens Football
We will have Ravens Broadcaster Gerry Sandusky, along with former Ravens Dennis Pitta and Femi Ayanbadejo, calling the games on the Ravens Gameday Radio Network on WSBA.
REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Note: Coverage begins one hour prior to kickoff on WSBA.
WEEK 1 – Ravens vs. Cleveland – Sunday, 9/13 at 1:00pm
WEEK 2 – Ravens at Houston – Sunday, 9/20 at 4:25pm
WEEK 3 – Ravens vs. Kansas City – Monday, 9/28 at 8:15pm
WEEK 4 – Ravens at Washington – Sunday, 10/4 at 1:00pm
WEEK 5 – Ravens vs. Cincinnati – Sunday, 10/11 at 1:00pm
WEEK 6 – Ravens at Philadelphia – Sunday, 10/18 at 1:00pm
WEEK 7 – Ravens vs. Pittsburgh – Sunday, 10/25 at 8:20pm
WEEK 8 – BYE WEEK
WEEK 9 – Ravens at Indianapolis – Sunday, 11/8 at 1:00pm
WEEK 10 – Ravens at New England – Sunday, 11/15 at 8:20pm
WEEK 11 – Ravens vs. Tennessee – Sunday, 11/22 at 1:00pm
WEEK 12 – Ravens at Pittsburgh – Thursday, 11/26 at 8:20pm
WEEK 13 – Ravens vs. Dallas – Thursday, 12/3 at 8:20pm
WEEK 14 – Ravens at Cleveland – Monday, 12/14 at 8:15pm
WEEK 15 – Ravens vs. Jacksonville – Sunday, 12/20 at 1:00pm
WEEK 16 – Ravens vs. New York G – Sunday, 12/27 at 1:00pm
WEEK 17 – Ravens at Cincinnati – Sunday, 1/3 at 1:00pm
Schedule subject to change due to FLEX scheduling and COVID-19. Home games listed in bold. Schedule shows schedule kick off times for each game.
If your business would like to sponsor Baltimore Ravens broadcasts during the 2020 season, contact Matt.Raback@cumulus.com for details.