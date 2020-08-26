Governor Wolf Presents Fall Agenda

Tax revenue from legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania could help fund various initiatives including small business loans and restorative justice programs. That from Governor Tom Wolf Tuesday as he presented his fall legislative agenda. Wolf proposed hazard pay of a $3-per hour increase for frontline workers, more personal protective equipment for employers and medical professionals and more child care options. The Governor also recommends legislation to allow mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked on election day and received by the Friday after the election. He also wants a ban on publica officials accepting gifts. Its unlikely that the Republican-controlled legislature will support many of the proposals.