Expired Unemployment Supplemental Benefit Partially, Temporarily Restored

A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay for an extra $300 a week for unemployed Pennsylvanians. FEMA and the Wolf administration are working on a system to distribute the money to those who qualify. President Trump’s Executive Order also called for state’s to pay an additional $100 supplement, but its not clear that Pennsylvania will be able to comply. The funds would be paid on top of existing jobless benefits and they will replace the $600 supplemental benefit that expired at the end of July. Potential recipients may be notified of their eligibility through the mail.