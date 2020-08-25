Man Found Clinging To Moving Car In York Co., Driver Arrested

A York County woman is arrested after police stop her vehicle with a man clinging to its hood. York Area Regional Police responded to an erratic driver along the 2400 block of South Queen Street in York Township early Sunday morning. Police say the man suffered minor injuries while the vehicle’s windshield was smashed. Officers say 27-year old Tangina Cortez of York has been charged with multiple offenses including Aggravated Assault by motor vehicle. No word yet on the motive. The investigation continues.