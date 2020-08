A suspect has been charged with criminal homicide in York City following last weekend’s fatal stabbing. Police say 33-year old Sergio Chevalier-Rosado of York is being held in the York County Prison without bail. The suspect was arrested after 34-year old Alexander Santana was found unresponsive outside his home along the 900-block of West Locust Street late last Saturday night. Anyone who can help in the investigation is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2204.