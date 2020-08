An autopsy is planned for today on the man who was stabbed to death in York City Saturday night. The Coroner’s Office says 34-year old Alexander Santana was found unresponsive at around 11:30p outside his home along the 900-block of West Locust Street. No word yet on a suspect. Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone who knows more can text a tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.