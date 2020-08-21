Man Missing In Lancaster County

The hunt is on for a missing man in Lancaster County. Ephrata Police say 24-year old Devin Cruz was staying at the Retreat of Lancaster County in Ephrata Borough when he went missing last Sunday. Officers say Cruz has not contacted his friends or family. Police say Cruz is in danger of serious bodily injury when he is not medicated and he also has a physical disability. Officers described him as an Hispanic man, 5-feet-11, weighing 180-lbs, with brown, curly hair, a beard, and blue eyes. Anyone with more info can call 9-1-1.