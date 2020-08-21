Large Gatherings Prompt Warning From PSU President

Penn State University will move to fully remote instruction if students continue to flaunt the schools health and safety guidelines. That from PSU President Eric Barron after videos surfaced on social media of Penn State students participating in a large gathering outside of East Halls Wednesday night. Barron says there appeared to be little mask wearing and social distancing. Before returning to the campus, students were required to agree to a COVID-19 compact which detailed various safety guidelines. Officials say violators could be expelled. Barron called the behavior “unacceptable.”