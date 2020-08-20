COVID-19 Nips In-Person 2021 PA Farm Show

Due to the pandemic, a live in-person version of the Pennsylvania Farm Show has been canceled for 2021. State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says the event will be held virtually. Redding says the “priority is keeping the public safe, keeping people fed and agriculture working.” The virtual show will run from January 9-15 and the theme will be ‘Cultivating Tomorrow.’ Redding says “It’s a tough decision….but we also recognize it’s the right thing to do.” He added, “To protect our people and our resources, we have made the tough decision to take a year to lie in fallow.” Complete details of the virtual event have yet to be worked out. For those who wonder about some of the famous food, officials are still considering ideas on how to offer a scaled-back food court.