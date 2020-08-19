York Co. Stabbing Suspect On The Run

A stabbing suspect in York County is still at-large and should be considered dangerous. That from Northern Regional Police who add that a warrant has been issued for 43-year old Syied Drummond of York. Officers say Drummond is wanted for an altercation that ended in a stabbing along the 1100-block of North George Street back on August-16th. Police say the 30-year old victim was cut several times and was seriously injured. He is being treated at a local hospital, but we do not know his current condition. Drummond is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Tipsters can call 717-467-TELL.