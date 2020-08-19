PA Joins Lawsuit To Stop U-S Mail Changes Before The Election

Pennsylvania is joining more than a dozen other states in filing a federal lawsuit challenging operational changes at the Postal Service. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro claims the Trump administration broke the law when they deprived Pennsylvanians of their procedural right to comment and chose to make changes like slowing mail delivery. At around the same time, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would suspended the changes like closing mail processing facilities and eliminating some blue collection boxes until after the November-3rd election. Shapiro says he will move forward with the suit to get a binding agreement.