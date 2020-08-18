York City Shootings Update

The York City shooting that left a 19-year old man wounded Monday morning is not related to a similar incident late Friday night that injured a 15 year-old girl and 22 year-old man. Police say the oldest victim was treated and released while the other two were in stable condition at a local hospital. Officers say last week’s shooting happened right before midnight along the 300-block of East College Avenue. The second one happened at around 12:30a along the 300-block of West North Street. No word yet on any suspects.