Teen Charged As Adult In Violent York Co. Burglary

A 15-year-old Mechanicsburg boy is charged with attempted rape, aggravated indecent assault and burglary in York County. Newberry Township Police say Kaleb Disharoon is charged as an adult in connection with the attack that happened early last Sunday morning. Officers say the victim was beaten with fists and a wooden statue as she pleaded for her life. Disharoon also allegedly indecently assaulted the woman and then left the home. Police say that according to the suspect’s mother, her son is highly autistic and is under the care of doctors but has no history of violence.