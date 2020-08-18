PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Sunday confirmed an additional 384-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 124,844. The death toll since the pandemic began last winter stands at 7,468.

Long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania have been ordered to take additional steps to protect their staff and residents from COVID-19. This updated mandate from the Secretary of Health requires nursing homes, and other similar businesses to distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to staff providing direct care to COVID-19 positive residents by Thursday, August 27. Officials say the order was in response to concerns from frontline workers.

Governor Tom Wolf visited York Monday and announced that the COVID-19 Statewide Small Business Assistance Grant program distributed $96-million in first round funding to nearly 5000-companies spread across all 67-counties in the commonwealth.

Officials had an update on their contact tracing program. Nearly 1000-workers have been trained and are making calls with an additional 250 are being hired. They say Pennsylvania is also investing federal funding to hire an additional 75-nursing staff to complement the current 185-community health nurses statewide that will help with case investigations.