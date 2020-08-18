Guilty Plea In Lancaster Co. Traffic Death

A Lancaster County man has pleaded guilty to causing a traffic accident that killed a man 18-months ago. The District Attorney’s Office says 34-year old Abraham Smith of Conestoga admitted to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and several related charges. Manor Township Police say the February-2019 crash on Safe Harbor Road killed 24-year-old Ian Gingerich of Conestoga. Officers say Smith had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in his system and he was speeding when he crossed into oncoming traffic. Smith was sentenced from 4.5-to-10 years in prison.