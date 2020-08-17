Pandemic Delayed Make-A-Wish Convoy Held Virtually

One signature local fundraising event that was delayed due the pandemic was finally held on Sunday in Lancaster County. The annual Make-A-Wish Convoy is usually held on Mother’s Day and Sunday’s version was a virtual convoy which was streamed on Facebook. The activities included a chicken BBQ and an online auction. Anyone wanting to donate can learn more at WISHCONVOY-dot-ORG. The goal was set at $250,000 and at last check they were about 15% short. All proceeds go to granting life changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses.