Domestic Assault Suspect On The Run In Lancaster Co.

The Lancaster Township man who fired a handgun and threatened to “bury” a woman and her two children is still at-large. Manheim Township Police says 32-year old Fermin Vega is wanted after a domestic incident early last Thursday morning in a home along the 1400-block of Atkins Avenue. Officers say Vega assaulted the woman by allegedly hitting her in the face and choking her. They say he also held a handgun to her head. The victim was able to grab the gun just as it was being fired. The bullet hit a wall. Vega fled before police arrived. The suspect is charged with multiple offenses including criminal attempt at homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, and endangering welfare of children. Officer say Vega is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-569-6401.