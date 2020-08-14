Wolf In York To Release COVID-19 Task Force Findings

The Pennsylvania COVID-19 Response Task Force for Health Disparity examined 6-areas to see how the coronavirus is affecting the state’s minority communities. Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine visited the York County YMCA to release the findings. The group looked at housing, criminal justice, food insecurity, health disparity, education and economic opportunities. The task force then provided nearly 5-dozen recommendations to address the problems the uncovered.