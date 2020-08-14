Human Trafficker In York/Lancaster Gets Dozens Of Years In Prison

One of the two men convicted of running a prostitution ring and human trafficking operation in Lancaster and York Counties will spend the rest of his life in prison. Officials say 52-year old Barry Schiff was found guilty last fall of trafficking individuals, corrupt organizations, involuntary servitude, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, prostitution and related offenses. This week Schiff was sentenced from 55-to-141 years in prison. The state Attorney General’s office says the suspect and his co-defendant 36-year-old Kenneth Crowell ran the operation from 2014 until October 2017 across several Pennsylvania counties and southern New Jersey. Crowell was convicted of the same charges. He was sentenced last winter in Lancaster County Court to serve from a minimum of 39-and-4-months to a maximum of 78-years and 8-months.