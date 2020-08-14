Former Lancaster Co. Funeral Director Arrested

A suspended Lancaster County funeral director was arrested Thursday for multiple counts of abuse of a corpse and tampering with public records. The District Attorney’s Office says 49-year old Andrew Scheid has been released on a $250,000 unsecured bond. The charges stem from last January when the Coroner’s office recovered 4-bodies that were not embalmed and were not refrigerated for several days at Scheid’s Manor Township funeral home. Prosecutors say the suspect also falsified death certificates. Meanwhile, the state Attorney General announced a civil lawsuit that will seek restitution for the victim’s families.