Lancaster Co. Rape Suspect Arrested After Indiana Crash

A Lancaster County man wanted for rape and assault has been arrested after he was involved in an out-of-state traffic accident. Northern Regional Police says 27-year-old William Phillips of Warwick Township was charged after a domestic incident last month where a local woman told officers she was attacked and strangled. Police say Phillips then fled the area. But last weekend, the suspect was seriously-injured in a motorcycle crash near the city of Fayette, Indiana. Phillips remains hospitalized. Officers say when he is well enough he will be extradited back to Lancaster County to face multiple offenses including domestic violence, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and stalking.