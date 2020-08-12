Suspect Charged With Stealing York City Parking Enforcement Vehicle

When a man saw a York City parking enforcement vehicle left running and unattended with its door unlocked, he hopped in and sped off. But the York Daily Record reports that the vehicle had a tracking device and State Police pursued the suspect as he headed south on I-83. Despite sirens and even spike strips, the driver didn’t stop until he was forced to by a rolling roadblock. Troopers arrested Jacob Ruth and charged him with multiple offenses including possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering and numerous traffic violations.