Convicted Killer Gets Life In Death Of Lancaster Co. Man

A Delaware County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the home invasion murder of a Lancaster County man 3.5-years ago. The District Attorney’s Office says 34-year old Christopher Lyles and two other men broke into the Salisbury Township home of Dennis Pitch in December of 2016. Prosecutors say once inside, Lyles shot Pitch killing him. Lyles was found guilty last March of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary and conspiracy. The judge also extended his prison term by 12.5-to-40 years.