York City Hall Still Closed After Last Week’s IT Attack

York City Hall remains closed after an attack on information technology infrastructure last week. The York Daily Record reports that city officials continue to replace damaged hardware and update backups. Police say 24-year old Kevin Waller of Philadelphia has been arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief for the attack. Waller is accused of using a fire extinguisher and chemicals to cause more than $350,000 in damage to various information technology equipment including the phone system.