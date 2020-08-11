Victim Identified In Fatal Lancaster Co. Shooting

The 68-year old man who was found shot in the head early Sunday morning in Lancaster County has been identified. The Coroner’s Office says Steve Walker of Brecknock Township was discovered in his car along Cats Back Road in Ephrata. West Earl Township Police have arrested 27-year old Stephen Jones of Denver, PA and charged him with criminal homicide and robbery. Officers say Jones forced Walker to stop his vehicle before he shot him. There’s no word yet on whether the two men knew each other. Jones is being held in the county prison without bail.