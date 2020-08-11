PA Officials Offer Guidance On School Reopening

Lancaster and York County schools are not recommended to offer full-time, in-person instruction under the states new reopening guidance. Officials with the state departments of education and health say the guidelines, which they unveiled on Monday, are not a mandate. They say the metrics will help school leaders try to find a way to educate students in the new academic year. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the three basic categories of Low, Moderate and Substantial are decided by both the coronavirus incidence rate and the percent positivity of diagnostic testing. Lancaster and York Counties are in the moderate category. County’s in the “moderate” category are recommended to reopen under a blended learning model or fully remote.

School officials and residents can examine the data on the Health Department’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. Masking is required across all the designations.

Meanwhile, officials also remind parents to ensure their children’s immunizations are up to date as part of back-to-school preparations. Vaccine requirements also extend to students of cyber and charter schools.