Suspect In Custody For Lancaster Co. Shooting Death

A Lancaster County man has been arrested for using a shotgun to kill another man. Police say the shooting happened just after midnight early Sunday morning on Cats Back Road in Ephrata. Officers say the suspect forced the unidentified 68-year-old victim to stop his vehicle and then he allegedly shot the man in the head. Officials with the District Attorney’s Office say 27-year old Stephen Jones of Denver is being held without bail in the county prison. Jones is also charged with robbery for driving out of the Sheetz store on Route-322 shortly before the shooting and pulling a hose out of a fuel pump. Witnesses say the suspect entered the business carrying a rifle and acted erratically.