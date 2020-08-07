Wolf’s No School Sports Comment ‘Recommendation Not Mandate’

After several regional high school sports leagues this week laid out their plans to delay the return to sports until next month, Governor Tom Wolf announced that his recommendation is, that public schools don’t do any sports until January-1. Wolf’s explanation is that “Anytime we get together for any reason, that’s a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread.” Officials say the comment was not directed at college or professional sports. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association reacted by saying they were “tremendously disappointed” after their member schools had “worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic sports.” The PIAA board of directors plans to meet Friday afternoon and they will release an official statement afterward. Meanwhile, the governor’s office clarified Wolf’s comment as a “strong recommendation and not an order or mandate.” They re-stated that “school administrators and locally elected school boards should make decisions on sports.” The Mid-Penn and Lancaster-Lebanon leagues have announced they were delaying the start of practice until September-4. The York-Adams League released a statement Thursday saying the first priority is to get kids back in class and then see how that goes before they address sports specifically.