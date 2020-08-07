Update: York City Hall IT Attacked, Suspect Arrested

York City Hall remains closed until further notice after a suspect broke into the building on Wednesday night and caused significant damage to the city’s infrastructure. Police say 24-year old Kevin Waller of Philadelphia has been arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief for the attack. Waller is accused of using a fire extinguisher and chemicals to cause more than $350,000 in damage to various information technology equipment including the phone system. Officials say all city landline phone numbers is down and while some web services are available, bill payment and revenue collection are not.