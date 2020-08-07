Lancaster Co. Father Charged With Assaulting Cops

Aggravated assault on a police officer, strangulation and resisting arrest. Those are the charges filed against a Lancaster County man. Police say 36-year old Andrew Goslin of New Providence is accused of attacking officers are they investigated a call involving his two teens sons in a parking lot along the 300-block of West Fourth Street in Quarryville on Wednesday night. Police took one of the boys in custody when the father arrived in a truck that allegedly nearly struck an officer. Police attempted to tase the father but a family member interfered. Officers say Goslin then ran to his truck where he had a loaded AR-15 rifle. The suspect was eventually taken into custody. Goslin is being held in the county prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. Apparently, a crowd watched the incident and police are asking to get a copy from anyone who may have taken a video.