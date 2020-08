Roughly 200-workers will be laid off as a York County employer shifts production during the pandemic. Officials with Dentsply Sirona announced that they will close their facility at 470 College Avenue early next year. They say about 270-employees will be relocated to other Dentsply Sirona facilities located in York and Lancaster counties. The dental and orthodontic supply company reported a nearly 59-percent loss in revenue in the second quarter of this year.