Suspect Attacks York City Hall IT

The person accused of breaking into York City Hall Wednesday night and damaging the city’s information technology infrastructure has been arrested. The attack which happened at around 9pm and resulting damage forced officials to shut down access to some services and land line phone numbers. They say some web services are available but other city files and services are limited. Officials say emergency and critical operations like police and fire are operational. The suspect was apprehended for an unrelated matter in another jurisdiction but they have since been charged with the attack. All emergency and critical operations like police, fire and the wastewater treatment plan are operational. No word yet on a motive.