Suspect Arrested For Kidnapping Amish Woman Bound Over For Trial

The man charged with kidnapping a missing Amish teenager will stand trial in Lancaster County. The District Attorney’s Office say 34-year old Justo Smoker has also been charged with false imprisonment in the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos last June-21 as she walked home from a church service. At Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, an East Lampeter Township Police detective testified that a surveillance video recorded the kidnapping. While the video was not played, the detective described a man who police believe is Smoker abducting another person who they think is Stoltzfoos who is still missing. Officers say the woman’s bra and stockings were found buried near where Smoker’s vehicle had been spotted. The FBI is helping with the case and they have offered a $10,000 reward for information. Anyone with information can call state police or submit a tip online at the District Attorney’s Office web site. Smoker remains in the county prison where he is being held without bail.