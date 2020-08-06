Armed Suspect Robs Lancaster Co. McDonald’s

The hunt is underway for the armed suspect who robbed a Lancaster County business. Northern Regional Police say an employee of the McDonalds located in the 700-block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township was headed out to make a bank deposit just after 5pm Wednesday when they were confronted by a suspect holding a knife and a club. The worker then dropped the deposit bag, and the suspect grabbed it and fled on foot. No one was hurt. Officers describe the armed robber as a white male, 5-foot-10, about 155-lbs, who wore a black t-shirt and full coverage facial mask. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 800-857-2677.