Rivera Leaving DOE For Job In Lancaster Co.

Pennsylvania’s secretary of education is leaving to take another job. The board of trustees at the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster have voted unanimously to appoint Pedro Rivera as the school’s next president starting on October-1. Rivera will succeed Dr. William Griscom, who retired in January after 23-years as president. Rivera has been education secretary since 2015. Governor Tom Wolf intends to nominate Noe Ortega, the state Department of Education Deputy Secretary of Postsecondary and Higher Education to replace Rivera.