NY Man Charged In Boating Death Of York Co. Attorney

A well-known York County Attorney was killed earlier this year in a boating accident in Florida and now a suspect has been arrested. The Miami Herald reports that 51-year old Mark Passero of Webster, NY has turned himself in after being charged with vessel homicide for the incident back on February-21 in Florida’s Lower Keys. State officials say Passero recklessly operated his boat by speeding while using an autopilot and without the radar when he slammed into two men fishing. One of the men, 83-year-old Robert Strickler from York died following the crash while the other man, 74-year old James Lee Trescott of Livingston County was injured. Passero was released after posting a bond.